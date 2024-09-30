These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Oneok Inc.

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Oneok Inc. (OKE) earns a #3 (Hold) 29 days from its next quarterly earnings release on October 29, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.33 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.33 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.26 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Oneok Inc. has an Earnings ESP of +5.56%. Investors should also know that OKE is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

OKE is just one of a large group of Oils and Energy stocks with a positive ESP figure. Archrock Inc. (AROC) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Archrock Inc. is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on November 6, 2024. AROC's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.29 a share 37 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archrock Inc. is $0.28, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +1.79%.

OKE and AROC's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

