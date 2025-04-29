These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Occidental Petroleum?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.73 a share, just eight days from its upcoming earnings release on May 7, 2025.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.73 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.70 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Occidental Petroleum has an Earnings ESP of +4.03%. Investors should also know that OXY is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

OXY is just one of a large group of Oils and Energy stocks with a positive ESP figure. EOG Resources (EOG) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on May 1, 2025, EOG Resources holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $2.75 a share two days from its next quarterly update.

EOG Resources' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.31% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.74.

OXY and EOG's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

