These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider TC Energy?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. TC Energy (TRP) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.67 a share 14 days away from its upcoming earnings release on February 14, 2025.

TC Energy's Earnings ESP sits at +2.51%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.67 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66. TRP is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

TRP is just one of a large group of Oils and Energy stocks with a positive ESP figure. NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

NextEra Energy Partners is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on April 22, 2025. NEP's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.26 a share 81 days from its next earnings release.

NextEra Energy Partners' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +793.33% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.04.

TRP and NEP's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

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TC Energy Corporation (TRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.