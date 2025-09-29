These 2 Nuclear Stocks Have Been Red Hot in 2025

We’ve all grown accustomed to the positivity surrounding the artificial intelligence frenzy.

Of course, beloved Nvidia has been leading the charge, and several other large-cap technology companies are also set to benefit.

But for those looking for another angle, energy stocks with nuclear and uranium exposure, such as Cameco CCJ and Vistra VST, should be considered, given the vast amount of energy used within data centers. Let’s take a closer look at each.

Vistra

With an innovative, customer-centric approach, Vistra operates a reliable and efficient power generation fleet that includes natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. Shares have been scorching hot in 2024, gaining nearly 45% and seeing bullish action thanks to the AI frenzy.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Cameco

With assets on three continents, Cameco is one of the world's largest uranium producers, positioning it nicely to reap the growing demand for nuclear energy. CCJ shares have similarly been red-hot in 2025 so far, gaining more than 64%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Tim Gitzel gave a rosy outlook for the company following its latest set of quarterly results, stating, ‘“The solid second quarter and first-half financial performance across our uranium, fuel services, and Westinghouse segments demonstrates the resilience of our strategy and the constructive outlook for nuclear power, significantly improving our overall 2025 expectations.”

Bottom Line

The artificial intelligence theme is undoubtedly here to stay for some time, with many different angles to play the frenzy.

And notably, the energy consumption side of the trade has gotten heavy attention, with both stocks above – Cameco CCJ and Vistra VST – seeing their shares move higher in 2025.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.