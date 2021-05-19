These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Played to Win on Wednesday

The stock market had another difficult start to the day on Wednesday morning, and the stocks in the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) weren't immune. Although the index was well off its lows of the day by midmorning, the Nasdaq was still down almost three-quarters of a percent as of 11:30 a.m. EDT.

However, as we've seen recently, some stocks that have produced positive business results under challenging conditions have managed to move higher even in the midst of market downturns. That was the case this morning for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI). Below, we'll go through both companies to see why they're doing well and whether they can keep up the pace going forward.

Take-Two levels up

Shares of Take-Two climbed nearly 6% on Wednesday morning. The video game specialist released solid results in its fiscal fourth quarter, and investors took the numbers as pointing toward a promising year ahead.

Take-Two's numbers were impressive. Net revenue for the quarter was higher by 10%, lifted by a 38% jump in customer purchases of virtual currency, add-on content, and in-game features. Net income soared 78% year over year, and earnings of $1.88 per share were greater than what many investors had expected from the video game company.

Interestingly, investors didn't seem worried about Take-Two's guidance. Revenue projections of $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion would be considerably below the just-ended fiscal year's $3.37 billion figure. But Take-Two has typically been conservative in its guidance, and it's likely that most shareholders expect higher earnings than the $1.95 to $2.20 per share that the company officially stated.

Video games became an important form of entertainment during the pandemic, and some are worried that as vaccines roll out, it could bring an end to favorable tailwinds for the industry. Nevertheless, Take-Two is looking forward to many new releases this year, and gamers and investors alike can appreciate the company's efforts.

Analog profits from digital

Elsewhere, shares of Analog Devices were up nearly 4%. The semiconductor company has taken advantage of high demand for tech products that need its chips, and investors see those favorable trends continuing.

Analog Devices' fiscal second-quarter financial report told the tale quite well. Revenue jumped 26% year over year, with the company reporting record sales in serving customers in the industrial and automotive segments. Margin expansion also helped boost Analog Devices' bottom line, with adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share rising 43% from the same quarter a year ago.

The chipmaker also expects the future to stay bright. For the fiscal third quarter, Analog Devices expects revenue of $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion, and adjusted earnings between $1.50 and $1.72 per share. Those ranges are on the high side of what most of those following the company were already expecting, incorporating the company's favorable outlook for the industry.

Analog Devices has relied on new demand from hot areas like communications and autos to drive sales. Now, that strategy appears to be paying off, and it could play out favorably for the company as the economic recovery progresses throughout 2021 and beyond.

