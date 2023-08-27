These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

Are you looking for growth prospects that you can simply set and forget for a few years? You're in luck. Although the usual portfolio-building rules (like not owning too much of one single stock) will always apply, these kinds of stocks are out there. And the case for holding oversized positions in them holds water.

There are two such Nasdaq-listed stocks to consider right now. Together they have the potential to lead your portfolio for years to come.

Apple

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is such an obvious pick that suggesting it has become a cliché.

Yet there's a reason this company has become the world's biggest (and often most profitable) since introducing the iPhone in 2007. The world loves this smartphone, and Apple has built an enormous business around it.

Although its overall sales are slowing now that the smartphone market is nearing saturation, the company is driving even more revenue on the back end. Led by the iPhone itself, there are now over 1 billion paid subscriptions among iOS users; the services segment's revenue driven by these customers reached another record level of more than $21.2 billion last quarter.

The crux of the current bullish argument for Apple, however, isn't its iPhone revenue. It's the sustainable profits driven by the shift from being products-focused to services-focused. Although the services segment accounts for only about one-fifth of sales, it produces one-third of the company's total gross profits.

This is long-lived revenue, too. It's largely based on subscriptions, which means these consumers are knowingly establishing a relationship that requires regular withdrawals from a bank account or ongoing charges to a credit card.

And Apple is very good at inducing iPhone owners to spend money through apps. Although data from GlobalStats indicates there are more than twice as many Android smartphone users in the world as there are iPhone users, Sensor Tower reports iPhone owners collectively spend about twice as much money on mobile apps and games as Android owners do.

Similarly, the app industry market-research site Business of Apps reports that of the $17.1 billion that smartphone owners spent on recurring subscriptions last year, Apple's iOS produced 77% of it. And the company is still fine-tuning its ability to drive subscriptions among iOS users.

As long as the world continues its love affair with smartphones -- and the constant connection to the web they offer -- Apple will continue producing lots of profit. And its nascent efforts to employ artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to drive growth, too.

Nvidia

Speaking of AI, although there are several ways to plug into the still-budding megatrend, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) arguably remains the top way to do so.

Its roots are in computer graphics. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) are particularly popular among video gamers and professionals who need heavy-duty computer visualization and illustration tools. These markets are still a core piece of its business; Jon Peddie Research suggests Nvidia's GPUs make up roughly three-fourths of the stand-alone graphics card market.

Its biggest business, however, is no longer gaming; it's now AI systems. As it turns out, the same tech that makes for great graphical-display computing power also works very well for AI computing. Artificial intelligence alone, categorized as part of data center sales in its quarterly reports, now makes up more than half of the company's top line.

More such growth is ahead. Precedence Research believes the AI hardware market will grow at an annual pace of nearly 27% through 2030 as more enterprises figure out ways to use artificial intelligence tools.

Nvidia's hardware already powers more than four-fifths of the world's AI platforms, according to Mizuho Securities. Vijay Rakesh, an analyst at Mizuho, expects the company to continue dominating AI hardware, estimating it will still control 75% of this piece of the AI market by 2027.

Rakesh's math implies a tenfold increase to this year's expected AI-driven data center revenue from Nvidia.

There will come a time when artificial intelligence isn't the kind of growth driver it is today. That time seems to be years down the road, though. Nvidia stock can log gains the whole time the world is moving toward that AI peak.

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

