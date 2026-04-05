These 2 Monster Stocks Could Be the Best Investments You Make This Decade

Key Points

AI hyperscalers are forecast to spend nearly $700 billion on infrastructure this year -- a trend that could rise to multiple trillions over the next decade.

Nvidia benefited from AI demand over the last three years thanks to its suite of GPUs, but the company also offers critical software and networking applications for developers.

Amazon is building a vertically integrated AI ecosystem across chips, cloud computing, models, robotics, and data centers.

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The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is swiftly reshaping every major industry. At its core, this transformation is supported by AI infrastructure: the hardware, software platforms, and data centers purpose-built for training, inference, and physical deployment of intelligent systems.

Investors seeking multibagger returns over the next decade should focus here -- where demand for infrastructure is accelerating faster than supply can keep up. Two companies stand out as key beneficiaries of this movement: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

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Taken together, Nvidia and Amazon represent direct paths to generate wealth from the AI infrastructure supercycle. While one company supplies the full platform that makes AI applications possible, the other is building an integrated ecosystem that brings this next-generation technology to market at scale.

Nvidia is designing an AI platform beyond data center chips

Nvidia has become the market leader in AI hardware thanks to its GPU architectures. However, the company is moving toward a much larger opportunity as it evolves into a comprehensive platform business.

For the last three years, Nvidia's GPUs have been the gold standard for training AI models. Now, as trained models become capable of delivering real-time intelligence, a phase known as inference, Nvidia's suite of communications software becomes more useful for advanced AI systems. This shift is helping Nvidia move from a chip supplier into a full-spectrum tech stack that AI developers and enterprises leverage.

This is an important transition to understand because once inference and software become intertwined, Nvidia can unlock new use cases more quickly. For example, these breakthroughs should pave the road toward more sophisticated applications in areas such as robotics, autonomous vehicles, and agentic systems in warehouses or hospitals.

These applications are becoming the next wave of AI infrastructure spending and should dwarf the data-center boom that has occurred over the last few years. By playing a pivotal role in each layer of the stack -- hardware, software, and connectivity -- Nvidia creates a structural moat that competitors will struggle to compete with at scale.

An investment in Nvidia today represents conviction that the company will emerge as the de facto operating system for the AI economy -- a position that should drive sustained revenue growth and profit margin expansion over the next several years.

Don't discount Amazon's vertical integration across AI infrastructure

While Nvidia powers the brains of AI anatomy, Amazon is quietly constructing an entire body of infrastructure through its unmatched vertical integration.

Most investors already know that Amazon Web Services (AWS) dominates enterprise cloud computing. However, the company also designs its own custom silicon optimized for AI training and inference.

Amazon's Trainium and Inferentia chips run inside AI data centers that the company continues to build at unprecedented speed to meet surging capacity demand. Taking this one step further, Amazon's strategic investment in Anthropic has brought a host of new features to the AWS ecosystem -- providing customers with seamless access to frontier AI models.

On the e-commerce side of the house, Amazon's robotics expertise offers AI-powered automation that will become more obvious in its factories, delivery networks, and smart home devices over the next decade.

This full-stack control translates into Amazon capturing incremental value across several layers of the AI value chain: chips, cloud services, generative models, and physical deployment. In an era when AI infrastructure spend is projected to reach multiple trillions, Amazon's ability to achieve scalable, cost-efficient solutions gives it a competitive edge that few rivals in big tech can match.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.