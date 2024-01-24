These 2 Medical Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Lantheus Holdings?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) earns a #3 (Hold) 29 days from its next quarterly earnings release on February 22, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.53 a share.

Lantheus Holdings' Earnings ESP sits at +6.27%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.53 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44. LNTH is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

LNTH is just one of a large group of Medical stocks with a positive ESP figure. Exact Sciences (EXAS) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on February 20, 2024, Exact Sciences holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is -$0.50 a share 27 days from its next quarterly update.

Exact Sciences' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +5.66% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.53.

LNTH and EXAS' positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.