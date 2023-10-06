These 2 Medical Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider GSK?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. GSK (GSK) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.07 a share 26 days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 1, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.07 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.05 Zacks Consensus Estimate, GSK has an Earnings ESP of +2.39%. Investors should also know that GSK is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

GSK is just one of a large group of Medical stocks with a positive ESP figure. AngioDynamics (ANGO) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

AngioDynamics, which is readying to report earnings on January 4, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently -$0.07 a share, and ANGO is 90 days out from its next earnings report.

AngioDynamics' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +6.67% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.08.

GSK and ANGO's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)

