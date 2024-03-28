These 2 Medical Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Amgen?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Amgen (AMGN) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $3.92 a share, just 28 days from its upcoming earnings release on April 25, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $3.92 Most Accurate Estimate and the $3.84 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Amgen has an Earnings ESP of +2.2%. Investors should also know that AMGN is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

AMGN is one of just a large database of Medical stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Merck (MRK).

Merck, which is readying to report earnings on April 25, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $2.15 a share, and MRK is 28 days out from its next earnings report.

For Merck, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12 is +1.63%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, AMGN and MRK could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

