These 2 Medical Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Pacific Biosciences of California?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at -$0.18 a share 30 days away from its upcoming earnings release on February 20, 2025.

Pacific Biosciences of California's Earnings ESP sits at +8.86%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the -$0.18 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.20. PACB is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

PACB is part of a big group of Medical stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) as well.

Inspire Medical Systems is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 10, 2025. INSP's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.78 a share 20 days from its next earnings release.

For Inspire Medical Systems, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74 is +5.88%.

PACB and INSP's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

