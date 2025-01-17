These 2 Medical Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Humana?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Humana (HUM) earns a #3 (Hold) 25 days from its next quarterly earnings release on February 11, 2025, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at -$2.25 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the -$2.25 Most Accurate Estimate and the -$2.26 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Humana has an Earnings ESP of +0.23%. Investors should also know that HUM is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

HUM is one of just a large database of Medical stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Regeneron (REGN).

Slated to report earnings on February 4, 2025, Regeneron holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $11.62 a share 18 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Regeneron is $11.58, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.39%.

HUM and REGN's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

