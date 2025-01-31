These 2 Medical Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Gilead Sciences?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Gilead Sciences (GILD) earns a #2 (Buy) 11 days from its next quarterly earnings release on February 11, 2025, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.69 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.69 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.65 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Gilead Sciences has an Earnings ESP of +2.3%. Investors should also know that GILD is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

GILD is one of just a large database of Medical stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY).

Bristol Myers Squibb, which is readying to report earnings on February 6, 2025, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $1.47 a share, and BMY is six days out from its next earnings report.

Bristol Myers Squibb's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.43% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46.

GILD and BMY's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

