These 2 Media Stocks Have Dropped Close to 50% -- Time to Buy?

In today's video, I look at two media stocks that have lost closed to 50% of their valuations. The two stocks are Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA) which is down over 45% from its yearly high, and CBS Corporation (NASDAQ: VIAC), which is down over 50% from its yearly high.

Most of the sell-off happened in the last few days, which is rumored to be due to a hedge-fund liquidizing its positions to meet a margin requirement. Regardless of the reason, this sell-off can be a great buying opportunity for investors.

These are three reasons to watch Discovery and CBS after this sell-off.

Both these companies are being very aggressive in the subscription-based tv model. The sell-off was not due to any changes in the companies fundamentals. They are profitable with positive cash flow from operations, and their current P/E ratios are looking very attractive when compared to some of its peers.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock Prices used were the midday prices of March 29, 2021. The video was published on March 29, 2021.

Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast and Discovery (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

