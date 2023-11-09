These 2 Healthcare Stocks Are Merging – Is It a Buying Opportunity?

Healthcare real estate investment trusts Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) have agreed to combine their portfolios in a "merger of equals." In this video, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel and Tyler Crowe discuss the details of the deal and which company might be the biggest winner from it.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 2, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 7, 2023.

