These 2 Financial Stocks Just Declared Dividend Raises

Key Points

Two very familiar companies in the sector have already declared payout hikes this young year.

For those tempted by either stock, there's still time to take advantage of both dividend raises.

We're not very far into 2026, and we're already seeing high-profile companies declare fresh dividend increases. One sector not shy about doing so is finance, whose stocks have been particularly lively in trading due to well-received quarterly earnings releases.

Let's take a look at the dividend raises of two prominent ones, financial information specialist S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) and veteran investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS).

1. S&P Global

If S&P Global's name sounds familiar to the unitiated, there's a major reason why. It's the company behind the closely watched S&P family of financial market indicators, which includes the S&P 500 index. S&P Global also does a brisk business in debt ratings, which are essential for the many companies seeking to borrow money.

It's safe to say that many of those S&P 500-watching investors are unaware that S&P Global is not only a regular dividend payer and raiser, but also one of the very few Dividend Kings on the market. This hallowed grouping comprises publicly traded companies that have declared dividend raises at least once annually for at least 50 years in a row.

Sure enough, in mid-January, S&P Global upped its quarterly payout yet again. The new raise is a 1% bump to $0.97 per share.

Since the company is essentially an information and analysis provider, its expenses are relatively modest, and profit margins are high. It doesn't typically show impressive top-line growth, but that might change in the coming months and years -- interest rates are relatively low these days, which means more debt financing and a greater need to analyze borrowers' fitness.

Although I like S&P Global as a business, I have to say that even with its Dividend King status, it isn't the most compelling income stock. After all, its dividend yield is a mere 0.7%, and there are more generously paying income plays out there. If I were to buy its equity today, I'd do so more in anticipation of a share price rise than because of the payout.

S&P Global's dividend raise takes effect with the next distribution, scheduled to occur on March 11. Investors of record as of Feb. 25 will be eligible for the dividend.

2. Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is opening its wallet a little wider. Concurrent with its mid-January quarterly and annual earnings release, the investment bank announced a nearly 13% dividend raise for its common stock to a quarterly rate of $4.50 per share.

Goldman has been one of the most popular stocks in all of American finance lately, and it isn't hard to see why. The generally bullish U.S. securities markets over the past few years have fattened the coffers of this top operator in the space.

The numbers tell the tale. Net revenue for the entirety of 2025 rose by 9% year over year (quite a leap for a company so established and prominent in its business) to more than $58 billion. More impressively, Goldman managed to lift its headline net income by a meaty 21% to over $16 billion. It's worth noting that this combination yields a net profit margin of 28%.

Discussing that performance, CEO David Solomon said he expects investment banking activity will only increase this year.

I'd agree. I don't foresee the economy slowing significantly or crashing in the coming quarters. With that, the securities markets should remain frothy, and Goldman will surely continue to be a major beneficiary. More growth is in the cards, in my opinion, and with that, this company's stock still looks very attractive despite the long run-up in price.

The enhanced payout will be dispensed on March 30 to stockholders of record as of March 2. At the most recent closing share price, it would yield 1.9%.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group and S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.