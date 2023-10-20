These 2 Finance Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Lincoln National?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Lincoln National (LNC) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.80 a share, just 12 days from its upcoming earnings release on November 1, 2023.

Lincoln National's Earnings ESP sits at +0.56%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.80 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79. LNC is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

LNC is one of just a large database of Finance stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is American International Group (AIG).

American International Group is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on November 1, 2023. AIG's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.62 a share 12 days from its next earnings release.

For American International Group, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 is +4.02%.

LNC and AIG's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

