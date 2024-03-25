These 2 Finance Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider CME Group?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. CME Group (CME) earns a #3 (Hold) 30 days from its next quarterly earnings release on April 24, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.46 a share.

CME Group's Earnings ESP sits at +0.49%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.46 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44. CME is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CME is just one of a large group of Finance stocks with a positive ESP figure. Rithm (RITM) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Rithm, which is readying to report earnings on May 2, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.42 a share, and RITM is 38 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rithm is $0.40, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +4.35%.

CME and RITM's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

