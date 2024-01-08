These 2 Finance Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Aflac?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Aflac (AFL) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.50 a share 23 days away from its upcoming earnings release on January 31, 2024.

AFL has an Earnings ESP figure of +4.91%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.50 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43. Aflac is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

AFL is part of a big group of Finance stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at American Tower (AMT) as well.

Slated to report earnings on February 22, 2024, American Tower holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $2.21 a share 45 days from its next quarterly update.

For American Tower, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18 is +1.4%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, AFL and AMT could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

