These 2 Finance Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider T. Rowe Price?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. T. Rowe Price (TROW) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.33 a share 22 days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 1, 2024.

TROW has an Earnings ESP figure of +1.08%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.33 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31. T. Rowe Price is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

TROW is just one of a large group of Finance stocks with a positive ESP figure. HCI Group (HCI) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on November 5, 2024, HCI Group holds a #1 (Strong Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $1.70 a share 26 days from its next quarterly update.

HCI Group's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +8.97% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56.

TROW and HCI's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

