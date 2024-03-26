These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Hershey?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Hershey (HSY) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.74 a share, just 30 days from its upcoming earnings release on April 25, 2024.

HSY has an Earnings ESP figure of +0.72%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.74 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72. Hershey is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

HSY is part of a big group of Consumer Staples stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Dutch Bros (BROS) as well.

Dutch Bros, which is readying to report earnings on May 14, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.02 a share, and BROS is 49 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dutch Bros is $0.02, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +7.7%.

HSY and BROS' positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

