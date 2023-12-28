These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Constellation Brands?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Constellation Brands (STZ) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $3.05 a share eight days away from its upcoming earnings release on January 5, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $3.05 Most Accurate Estimate and the $3.03 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Constellation Brands has an Earnings ESP of +0.64%. Investors should also know that STZ is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

STZ is one of just a large database of Consumer Staples stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Colgate-Palmolive (CL).

Slated to report earnings on January 26, 2024, Colgate-Palmolive holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.87 a share 29 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Colgate-Palmolive is $0.85, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +2.12%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, STZ and CL could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

