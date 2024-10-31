These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Freshpet?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Freshpet (FRPT) holds a #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.18 a share four days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 4, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.18 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.16 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Freshpet has an Earnings ESP of +11.99%. Investors should also know that FRPT is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

FRPT is one of just a large database of Consumer Staples stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is RH (RH).

RH, which is readying to report earnings on December 5, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $2.71 a share, and RH is 35 days out from its next earnings report.

RH's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +1.31% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68.

FRPT and RH's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

