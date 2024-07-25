These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Clorox?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Clorox (CLX) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.56 a share, just seven days from its upcoming earnings release on August 1, 2024.

CLX has an Earnings ESP figure of +1.2%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.56 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54. Clorox is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CLX is one of just a large database of Consumer Staples stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI).

Ollie's Bargain Outlet, which is readying to report earnings on August 29, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.80 a share, and OLLI is 35 days out from its next earnings report.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +2.38% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, CLX and OLLI could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Zacks Investment Research

