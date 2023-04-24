These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Caesars Entertainment?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Caesars Entertainment (CZR) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.11 a share eight days away from its upcoming earnings release on May 2, 2023.

Caesars Entertainment's Earnings ESP sits at +106.81%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.11 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05. CZR is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CZR is part of a big group of Consumer Discretionary stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) as well.

BJ's Wholesale Club, which is readying to report earnings on May 18, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.86 a share, and BJ is 24 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale Club is $0.84, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +1.42%.

CZR and BJ's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

