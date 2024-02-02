These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Wynn Resorts?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Wynn Resorts (WYNN) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.10 a share five days away from its upcoming earnings release on February 7, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.10 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.09 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Wynn Resorts has an Earnings ESP of +0.82%. Investors should also know that WYNN is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

WYNN is part of a big group of Consumer Discretionary stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Comcast (CMCSA) as well.

Slated to report earnings on April 25, 2024, Comcast holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.99 a share 83 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comcast is $0.98, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.51%.

WYNN and CMCSA's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

