These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Paramount Global-B?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Paramount Global-B (PARA) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.35 a share, just 28 days from its upcoming earnings release on November 8, 2024.

PARA has an Earnings ESP figure of +93.26%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.35 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18. Paramount Global-B is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

PARA is part of a big group of Consumer Discretionary stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Sirius XM (SIRI) as well.

Slated to report earnings on October 31, 2024, Sirius XM holds a #2 (Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.88 a share 20 days from its next quarterly update.

Sirius XM's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +6.18% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, PARA and SIRI could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

