These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Ralph Lauren?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Ralph Lauren (RL) earns a #3 (Hold) 12 days from its next quarterly earnings release on August 7, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.46 a share.

RL has an Earnings ESP figure of +0.56%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.46 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45. Ralph Lauren is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

RL is part of a big group of Consumer Discretionary stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Royal Caribbean (RCL) as well.

Royal Caribbean, which is readying to report earnings on October 24, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $4.84 a share, and RCL is 90 days out from its next earnings report.

For Royal Caribbean, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.82 is +0.51%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, RL and RCL could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Zacks Investment Research

