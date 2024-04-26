These 2 Construction Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider TopBuild?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. TopBuild (BLD) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $4.63 a share 11 days away from its upcoming earnings release on May 7, 2024.

BLD has an Earnings ESP figure of +1.47%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $4.63 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.56. TopBuild is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

BLD is just one of a large group of Construction stocks with a positive ESP figure. United Rentals (URI) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

United Rentals, which is readying to report earnings on July 24, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $10.96 a share, and URI is 89 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Rentals is $10.63, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +3.07%.

BLD and URI's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

