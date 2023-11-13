These 2 Construction Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Lennar?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Lennar (LEN) holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $4.67 a share 30 days away from its upcoming earnings release on December 13, 2023.

LEN has an Earnings ESP figure of +0.85%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $4.67 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.63. Lennar is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

LEN is part of a big group of Construction stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Sherwin-Williams (SHW) as well.

Slated to report earnings on January 25, 2024, Sherwin-Williams holds a #2 (Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $1.79 a share 73 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sherwin-Williams is $1.77, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +1.29%.

LEN and SHW's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

