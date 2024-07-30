These 2 Construction Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Dycom Industries?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Dycom Industries (DY) earns a #2 (Buy) 29 days from its next quarterly earnings release on August 28, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.28 a share.

Dycom Industries' Earnings ESP sits at +4.43%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.28 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18. DY is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

DY is part of a big group of Construction stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at PulteGroup (PHM) as well.

Slated to report earnings on October 22, 2024, PulteGroup holds a #2 (Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $3.11 a share 84 days from its next quarterly update.

PulteGroup's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.06% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, DY and PHM could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

