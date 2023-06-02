These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Jabil?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Jabil (JBL) earns a #3 (Hold) 13 days from its next quarterly earnings release on June 15, 2023, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.89 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.89 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.88 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Jabil has an Earnings ESP of +0.43%. Investors should also know that JBL is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

JBL is part of a big group of Computer and Technology stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Lyft (LYFT) as well.

Slated to report earnings on August 3, 2023, Lyft holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is -$0.02 a share 62 days from its next quarterly update.

Lyft's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +8.93% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.02.

JBL and LYFT's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

