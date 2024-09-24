These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Carrier Global?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Carrier Global (CARR) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.83 a share, just 30 days from its upcoming earnings release on October 24, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.83 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.81 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Carrier Global has an Earnings ESP of +1.9%. Investors should also know that CARR is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CARR is just one of a large group of Computer and Technology stocks with a positive ESP figure. Alphabet (GOOGL) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Alphabet is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on October 22, 2024. GOOGL's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.84 a share 28 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alphabet is $1.83, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.27%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, CARR and GOOGL could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

