These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider IBM?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. IBM (IBM) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.17 a share seven days away from its upcoming earnings release on July 24, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $2.17 Most Accurate Estimate and the $2.16 Zacks Consensus Estimate, IBM has an Earnings ESP of +0.46%. Investors should also know that IBM is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

IBM is part of a big group of Computer and Technology stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Twilio (TWLO) as well.

Twilio is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on August 1, 2024. TWLO's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.73 a share 15 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Twilio is $0.71, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +2.34%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, IBM and TWLO could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

