These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Woodward?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Woodward (WWD) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.50 a share, just 17 days from its upcoming earnings release on July 29, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.50 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.46 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Woodward has an Earnings ESP of +2.87%. Investors should also know that WWD is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

WWD is part of a big group of Computer and Technology stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at nVent Electric (NVT) as well.

Slated to report earnings on July 26, 2024, nVent Electric holds a #2 (Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.83 a share 14 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for nVent Electric is $0.82, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.51%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, WWD and NVT could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

