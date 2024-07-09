These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Paycom Software?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Paycom Software (PAYC) holds a #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.73 a share 28 days away from its upcoming earnings release on August 6, 2024.

PAYC has an Earnings ESP figure of +9.11%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.73 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59. Paycom Software is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

PAYC is part of a big group of Computer and Technology stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Badger Meter (BMI) as well.

Badger Meter is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on July 19, 2024. BMI's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.99 a share 10 days from its next earnings release.

For Badger Meter, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.98 is +1.18%.

PAYC and BMI's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

