These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Qualcomm?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Qualcomm (QCOM) earns a #2 (Buy) two days from its next quarterly earnings release on April 30, 2025, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.84 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $2.84 Most Accurate Estimate and the $2.82 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Qualcomm has an Earnings ESP of +0.86%. Investors should also know that QCOM is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

QCOM is part of a big group of Computer and Technology stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Monday.com (MNDY) as well.

Monday.com is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on May 12, 2025. MNDY's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.70 a share 14 days from its next earnings release.

For Monday.com, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 is +0.32%.

QCOM and MNDY's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

