These 2 Business Services Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider MasterCard?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. MasterCard (MA) holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $3.76 a share 10 days away from its upcoming earnings release on October 31, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $3.76 Most Accurate Estimate and the $3.73 Zacks Consensus Estimate, MasterCard has an Earnings ESP of +0.94%. Investors should also know that MA is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

MA is part of a big group of Business Services stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Arm Holdings (ARM) as well.

Slated to report earnings on November 6, 2024, Arm Holdings holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.26 a share 16 days from its next quarterly update.

Arm Holdings' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +4.52% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, MA and ARM could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Zacks Investment Research

