These 2 Business Services Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Fiserv?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Fiserv (FI) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.09 a share, just seven days from its upcoming earnings release on April 24, 2025.

Fiserv's Earnings ESP sits at +1.05%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.09 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07. FI is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

FI is one of just a large database of Business Services stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Visa (V).

Visa is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on April 29, 2025. V's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.68 a share 12 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa is $2.68, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.1%.

FI and V's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

