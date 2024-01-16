These 2 Auto, Tires and Trucks Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Paccar?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Paccar (PCAR) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.26 a share, just seven days from its upcoming earnings release on January 23, 2024.

PCAR has an Earnings ESP figure of +3.97%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.26 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17. Paccar is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

PCAR is one of just a large database of Auto, Tires and Trucks stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Oshkosh (OSK).

Oshkosh is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on January 30, 2024. OSK's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.19 a share 14 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Oshkosh is $2.17, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.93%.

PCAR and OSK's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

