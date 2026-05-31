These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Memory Chip Stocks Just Joined the $1 Trillion Club. Here's How You Can Buy Them Both for Just $60.

Key Points

SK Hynix and Micron recently joined fellow AI memory chip manufacturer Samsung in the trillion-dollar club.

AI memory stocks are surging amid accelerating investment from hyperscalers in data center infrastructure.

The Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM) is an efficient, low-cost way to gain global exposure to the AI memory supercycle.

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The artificial intelligence (AI) memory chip sector is experiencing something of a renaissance at the moment. As of 3 p.m. ET on May 27, both SK Hynix and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have entered the trillion-dollar club -- boasting market caps of $1.1 trillion and $1 trillion, respectively.

This milestone reflects much more than robust earnings or an encouraging future outlook. Rather, it signals a fundamental rerating of memory's critical importance in the AI infrastructure era.

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What is fueling the rally behind Micron and SK Hynix?

Over the last year, memory has become a critical bottleneck within AI data centers. Traditional DRAM struggles to keep pace with the latency and bandwidth needs of next-generation AI accelerators. High-bandwidth memory (HBM) layers memory dies to produce dramatically higher bandwidth.

SK Hynix and Micron have captured leading share in supplying HBM to graphics processing unit (GPU) designers like Nvidia. For now, supply chains are constrained as demand is effectively pre-sold for extended periods. These dynamics have shifted significant pricing power toward memory producers. As a result, SK Hynix and Micron are generating historically high revenue while also expanding profit margins.

The memory supercycle has fueled jaw-dropping valuation expansion

In 2026 alone, SK Hynix shares have risen by more than threefold -- generating a roughly 230% return. The performance in Micron stock has been equally dramatic: Shares have surged 226% year to date, making Micron the second-best performer in the Nasdaq-100 index.

These gains are not representative of a cyclical recovery in memory chip stocks. Instead, the parabolic rise in SK Hynix and Micron reflects dramatic valuation expansion as investors price in sustained revenue acceleration and earnings growth amid tight supply and secular demand from big tech.

What is the best way to invest in the AI memory supercycle?

Investors seeking to participate in the AI memory supercycle without single-stock concentration risk might want to consider the Roundhill Memory ETF (NYSEMKT: DRAM). Launched in early April, the fund offers targeted, global exposure to the memory chip value chain. Its top memory holdings include Micron, SK Hynix, and Samsung, with complementary positions in storage players such as Kioxia and Sandisk.

Together, these positions provide investors exposure to the dominant DRAM, HBM, and NAND producers driving hyperscale AI infrastructure build-outs. With an expense ratio of just 0.65%, the ETF offers global diversification across the U.S., South Korea, and Japan among various subsegments of memory while staying focused on one booming theme.

At just $60 as of this writing, the Roundhill Memory ETF mitigates the operational friction of directly owning foreign-listed shares, providing a concentrated yet balanced portfolio across the AI memory stack.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.