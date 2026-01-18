These 2 AI Stocks Could Join the $2 Trillion Club in 2026, According to Wall Street

Key Points

Broadcom has the largest market cap of any stock not already in the $2 trillion club.

Analysts expect Meta Platforms to soar 32% higher over the next 12 months.

Both AI stocks appear to be good picks for long-term investors.

However, it's a different story altogether for another club. The $2 trillion club currently has only five members: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

This exclusive group could expand its membership this year, though. Two artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are poised to join the $2 trillion club in 2026, according to Wall Street.

Chipping away

Semiconductor and infrastructure software company Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has a market cap of roughly $1.7 trillion. It came very close to reaching the $2 trillion level in late 2025 but has since retreated by a double-digit percentage.

Wall Street believes that Broadcom will rebound and then some this year. The average 12-month price target for the stock reflects a potential upside of 29%. If Broadcom delivers a gain of this magnitude, its market cap would approach $2.2 trillion.

What's behind analysts' optimism about this stock? Broadcom's AI chip growth is the main factor. CEO Hock Tan noted in the company's fourth-quarter update last month that AI semiconductor revenue soared 74% year-over-year. He added, "We see the momentum continuing in Q1 and expect AI semiconductor revenue to double year-over-year to $8.2 billion, driven by custom AI accelerators and Ethernet AI switches."

At first glance, Broadcom's valuation might seem to be an impediment to the company joining the $2 trillion club. The company's shares trade at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 35.3. However, Broadcom's robust growth makes that forward earnings multiple much more palatable to Wall Street. All but two of the 48 analysts surveyed by S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) in January rated the stock as a "buy" or "strong buy."

The AI glasses are half full

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) isn't too far behind Broadcom, with a market cap approaching $1.6 trillion. Like Broadcom, Meta almost joined the $2 trillion club last year its stock declined somewhat.

Analysts are even more bullish about Meta than they are for Broadcom. The consensus 12-month price target for the stock is around 32% above the current share price. Should Meta fulfill Wall Street's expectations, its market cap would easily top $2 trillion.

Meta's early dominance of the AI smart glasses market has no doubt captured analysts' attention. So has the company's significant investment in developing AI superintelligence (ASI).

While smart glasses and ASI present promising opportunities, though, the primary attraction for Meta is the advertising strength of its social media platforms. Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp had a combined 3.54 billion daily average users in September 2025. Thanks mainly to this huge audience, Meta's total revenue jumped 26% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2025 to $51.2 billion.

Should you buy Broadcom and Meta stocks?

Don't invest in Broadcom or Meta solely because Wall Street believes they'll attain market caps of over $2 trillion this year. However, I agree with analysts' enthusiasm about both AI stocks.

The AI infrastructure boom shows no signs of slowing down. On the contrary, Broadcom expects its customers to invest even more heavily in AI in 2026. This trend should drive higher demand for the company's custom accelerators.

AI is helping grow Meta's advertising revenue. For example, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in his company's latest quarterly update that its AI recommendation systems led to users spending 5% more time on Facebook in the third quarter of 2025 and 10% more time on Threads. The total time users spent watching videos on Instagram jumped more than 30% year-over-year.

Zuckerberg said in the Q3earnings call "[I]f we deliver even a fraction of the opportunity ahead for our existing apps and the new experiences that are possible, then I think that the next few years will be the most exciting period in our history." I suspect he's right.

