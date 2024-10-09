These 2 Aerospace Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Northrop Grumman?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Northrop Grumman (NOC) earns a #2 (Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $6.12 a share, just 15 days from its upcoming earnings release on October 24, 2024.

NOC has an Earnings ESP figure of +1.21%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $6.12 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.05. Northrop Grumman is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

NOC is one of just a large database of Aerospace stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is TransDigm Group (TDG).

Slated to report earnings on November 14, 2024, TransDigm Group holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $9.31 a share 36 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TransDigm Group is $9.27, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.49%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, NOC and TDG could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Zacks Investment Research

