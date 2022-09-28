These 19 States Will Extend Emergency Food Benefit Payments Through October

SNAP food benefits are a lifeline for some families. On average, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helped 41 million people per month in 2021. Eligibility requirements vary from state to state, but in general, the program helps low-income households across the country to keep food on the table.

During the worst of the pandemic, many states offered additional emergency allotments of at least $95 per household. In addition to increased payments, states relaxed SNAP requirements and offered more flexibility in their application processes. However, as we've begun to adapt to a new post-COVID normal, all but 19 states have withdrawn the extra SNAP cash.

These states will continue to pay extra SNAP benefits in October

According to the USDA, the following states have been granted waivers allowing them to pay the emergency allotments in October:

Alabama

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

Oregon

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

If you live in one of the states listed above, the minimum emergency allotment is an extra $95 per household. The exact amount is the difference between the maximum allotment for a household of your size and the amount you already receive. If that difference is less than the minimum amount, you'll receive $95. This could leave you with more cash in your bank account to cover other costs.

SNAP benefits will increase on Oct. 1

There's been a significant increase in the cost of groceries in the past year. Data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities shows that between June 2021 and June 2022, average grocery costs increased by 12.2%. This is the largest price jump since 1979. As a result, as of Oct. 1, SNAP levels will increase to reflect the higher cost of living.

In much of America, a household of four receiving the maximum benefits will now get $939, up from $835. Residents of Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands receive larger payments. The new amount applies to the 2023 fiscal year, which begins in October. The new maximum payment for a one-person household will be $281, up from $250 for the current fiscal year.

To qualify, your local SNAP office will look at your gross monthly income, net income, and any assets you hold. In many cases, there's a three-month limit on the benefits, a restriction which much of the country suspended during the pandemic. If your application is successful, you'll receive an ETB (electronic benefit transfer) card to use in various stores and -- in some states -- online.

SNAP benefits can be used to pay for fruit, vegetable, meat, poultry, dairy products, breads, cereals, and snacks. The money can't be used to pay for alcohol, tobacco, pet food, and certain other products. Look out for Double Up Food Bucks, Double Dollars, or other programs throughout the country in which participating farmers markets offer extra benefits for SNAP spenders.

Getting emergency food help

Going hungry, or not being able to feed your family, can be extremely stressful. Money-saving options such as bulk buying, meal planning, and grocery cash back apps only go so far. The increased SNAP benefits and continued emergency assistance in certain states will ease the pressure for some households. But not everybody qualifies, particularly as parts of the country ease back on their pandemic exceptions.

If you need urgent assistance, the following options may be able to give you some respite:

Look for local food banks or pantries. There are several networks of food banks, soup kitchens, and food pantries that operate throughout the country. Look online or call one of the numbers below.

There are several networks of food banks, soup kitchens, and food pantries that operate throughout the country. Look online or call one of the numbers below. Call the USDA National Hunger Hotline. A representative at 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479) or 1-877-8-HAMBRE (1-877-842-6273) will help you find food assistance nearby.

A representative at 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479) or 1-877-8-HAMBRE (1-877-842-6273) will help you find food assistance nearby. Contact United Way on 211. United Way has information about various programs and NGOs in your area that may be able to help.

The last few years have been extraordinary in many ways and you're not alone if you are struggling financially. While there are no easy answers, if you're having trouble putting food on the table, don't be afraid to ask for help.

