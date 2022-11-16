These 19 States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks

With little immediate relief from the federal government to respond to record inflation, 19 states are sending—or have already sent—payments to taxpayers.

And while some of these payments are for hundreds of dollars, they’re unlikely to have a big impact on inflation.

“Plans focused on specific sectors or groups, such as gas cards or disbursements based on income thresholds, in theory could help ease the pain caused by prices of specific goods or services…without putting as much pressure on prices more broadly,” says Andrew Patterson, senior international economist at Vanguard.

Here’s how state governments plan to bring taxpayers relief in a world of surging prices.

Approved State Stimulus and Rebate Check Programs

Nineteen states have approved legislation to get tax rebates flowing to their residents. Here’s how those payments are coming along:

1. Alaska: $3,200 Payments

Most Alaska residents receive an annual payment from the state’s Permanent Fund Dividend program. But this year, they’ll receive an extra $650 energy relief payment.

The Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) surged this year, from $1,114 in 2021 to $3,284 per eligible recipient in 2022. The increase is due in part to rising oil costs—the funds for the dividend come from investments made from a portion of state oil and mineral revenues.

Recipients who elected to get their PFD and energy relief payment via direct deposit should have already received it via a single direct deposit on September 20. For applicants requesting a paper check, distribution began the week of October 6.

Read more: Alaskans Receive Record Dividends of $3,284

2. California: Up to $1,050 Rebate

Payments for California’s Middle-Class Tax Refund started hitting bank accounts and mailboxes at the beginning of October, with the most recent batch sent out on October 24. An estimated 23 million Golden State residents are eligible for these payments. To find out if you qualify, you can check the State of California’s Franchise Tax Board website. The Franchise Tax Board expects 90% of payments to be issued in October.

A one-time payment of $350 will go to individual taxpayers who make $75,000 or less. Couples filing jointly will receive $700 if they make no more than $150,000 annually. Eligible households will also receive an additional $350 if they have qualifying dependents.

Taxpayers with incomes between $75,000 and $250,000 will receive a phased benefit with a maximum payment of $250. Those households can get up to an additional $250 if they have eligible dependents.

Eligible recipients who received Golden State Stimulus payments by direct deposit should have seen their Middle Class Tax Refund deposited between October 7 and October 25. All remaining direct deposits were slated to occur between October 28 and November 14.

If you received your California stimulus payments by debit card, you’ll also receive the Middle Class Tax Refund by debit card between October 24 and December 10. Remaining debit card payments will be sent by January 14, 2023.

Read more: California Residents Receive Another Round of Stimulus Payments

3. Colorado: $750 Rebate Payments

Colorado sent tax rebates of $750 to individual tax filers and $1,500 for joint filers. Colorado residents for the entire 2021 tax year who are 18 or older and filed their 2021 state income tax return were eligible for the payment.

Only physical checks were sent out in an effort to prevent fraud. Residents who filed their state tax returns by June 30 should have received a refund by September 30. Taxpayers who filed an extension can expect their check by January 31, 2023.

Read more: ​​Everything You Need To Know About The Colorado Stimulus Check

4. Delaware: $300 Rebate Payments

Delaware sent “relief rebate” payments of $300 to taxpayers who filed their 2020 state tax returns. The one-time payment was possible due to a budget surplus. Couples filing jointly received $300 each.

Payments were distributed to most eligible Delaware residents in May 2022.

If you’re eligible but didn’t receive a rebate yet, you can apply online starting November 1. The application period will only last 30 days and will close on November 30, 2022.

Applicants must provide their Social Security number, active Delaware driver’s license that was issued before December 31, 2021 and a valid Delaware residential mailing address. Payments will be sent out to qualifying applicants after the application period closes and all applications are reviewed.

Check your rebate status or get answers to frequently asked questions from the Delaware Department of Finance.

5. Florida: $450 Payments

Some Florida households with children received a one-time payment of $450 per child as part of the Hope Florida—A Pathway to Prosperity program run by the Department of Children and Families.

Eligible recipients included foster parents, relative and non-relative caregivers of children, participants in the state Guardian Assistance Program, and families receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) cash assistance. The money comes from pandemic aid funds intended for households receiving TANF payments.

You didn’t have to do anything to receive your payment; if eligible, you should have received a payment by mailed check. Delivery was anticipated to take place on or before July 25, when the state’s back-to-school tax holiday began.

A letter accompanying the check stated, “To offset the costs of rising inflation, especially with a new school year approaching, the State of Florida is giving you $450 for each child in your care,” according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

6. Georgia: $250 Rebate Payments

Thanks to a historic state budget surplus, Georgia residents who filed both their 2020 and 2021 tax returns were eligible to receive rebate payments based on their tax filing status:

Single filers: Maximum $250

Head of household: Maximum $375

Married filing jointly: Maximum $500

If you owed income tax or other payments to the state, such as delinquent child support payments, you may have received a smaller rebate. Partial-year residents may also have received a smaller rebate.

Eligible recipients who filed their 2021 taxes by April 18 should have received their refund in August.

Georgia taxpayers can learn more via the Georgia Department of Revenue.

7. Hawaii: $300 Rebate Payments

In June, Hawaii’s legislature approved sending a tax rebate to every taxpayer. Taxpayers earning less than $100,000 per year will receive $300, and those earning more than $100,000 per year will receive $100. Dependents are eligible for the rebate, too.

Taxpayers who filed their 2021 state income tax returns by July 31, 2022, should have received their returns in September, and those who requested paper checks should have received them by October 31. Taxpayers who filed their returns after July 31 should receive their check up to 10 weeks after their return is accepted by the tax department.

8. Idaho: $75 Rebate Payments

In February, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill that allocated $350 million for tax rebates to Idahoans. There were two criteria for eligibility:

Full-time Idaho residency and filed 2020 and 2021 tax year returns, OR

Full-time Idaho residency and filed grocery-credit refund returns.

The payments began in March. Each taxpayer received either $75 or 12% of their 2020 Idaho state taxes, whichever was greater (check Form 40, line 20 for your reported tax amount). The rebate was applicable to each taxpayer and dependent.

The tax commission first issued rebates to taxpayers who received tax refunds via direct deposit, then sent paper rebate checks. The majority of the rebates have been issued.

In a special session on September 1, Idaho lawmakers voted to authorize another tax rebate for all residents who filed state tax returns in 2020. Individual filers will receive $300, and couples filing jointly will get $600.

Those payments started processing in late September, and about 75,000 payments will be sent out each week throughout the end of the year and into early 2023.

State residents can check their rebate status on the Idaho State Tax Commission website.

9. Illinois: $50 and $300 Rebates

There are two rebates available to 2021 Illinois residents.

The first rebate is the individual income tax rebate, available for residents whose adjusted gross income is less than $200,000 per year ($400,000 per couple filing jointly). Each individual will receive $50, with an additional $100 per eligible dependent (up to three kids per family).

The second rebate is a property tax rebate, available for residents making $250,000 or less ($500,000 per couple filing jointly). The rebate is equal to the property tax credit you qualified to claim on your tax return, up to a maximum of $300.

The state started issuing rebates the week of September 12; it will take “several months” to issue them all, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue.

10. Indiana: $325 Rebate Payments

Indiana found itself with a healthy budget surplus at the end of 2021, and it authorized two rebates to its residents.

In December 2021, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that Indiana taxpayers would get a $125 one-time tax refund after they filed their 2021 taxes.

There’s no income requirement. Residents must have filed a state tax return for the year 2020 by January 3, 2022, as well as a 2021 Indiana tax return by April 18, 2022, to be eligible. Payments started in May, according to the state.

Taxpayers who filed jointly could receive a single deposit of $250.

A second rebate was approved in August 2022 to grant another $200 per taxpayer.

Most taxpayers will receive their refunds by direct deposit and the second payments started rolling out in late August. If you changed banks or didn’t have direct deposit information on file, you should have received a paper check.

Individuals who are only eligible for the $200 payment will not receive them at this time. They will have to file a 2022 tax return before January 1, 2024 to claim the credit.

For more information, visit the state Department of Revenue website.

11. Maine: $850 Direct Relief Payments

Gov. Janet Mills signed a supplemental budget on April 20 to authorize direct relief payments of $850 for Maine taxpayers.

Full-time residents with a federal adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 ($150,000 if filing as head of household, $200,000 for couples filing jointly) were eligible. Couples filing jointly received one relief check per taxpayer for a total of $1,700.

Taxpayers were eligible for the payment regardless of whether they owe income tax to the state.

Residents who didn’t file a state tax return for 2021 could file through October 31 to claim their payment.

The one-time payments, which are being funded by the state’s surplus, started rolling out via mail in June to the address on your 2021 Maine tax return.

The supplemental budget also includes an increased benefit for Maine’s earned income tax credit (EITC) recipients.

Read more: Everything You Need To Know About Maine Stimulus Checks

12. Massachusetts

Massachusetts state lawmakers are sending tax rebate payments thanks to an income tax revenue surplus. Nearly $3 billion will be disbursed.

Eligible taxpayers will receive 14% of their 2021 tax liability, less any offsets such as unpaid tax liability from previous years and unpaid child support.

Both residents and non-resident filers are eligible for the refund. You must file a 2021 state tax return on or before September 15, 2023 to be eligible to receive the rebate.

Those who filed a tax return on or before October 17, 2022 should expect to receive their refunds by mid-December. All others should expect to receive their refund approximately one month after they file.

Read more: Massachusetts Taxpayers Receiving Refunds of 14% of their 2021 Taxes

13. Minnesota: $488 Payments for Frontline Workers

Some frontline workers received a one-time payment of $488 in October, thanks to a bill signed by Gov. Tim Walz in early May.

Eligible workers must have worked at least 120 hours in Minnesota between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021, and weren’t eligible for remote work.

Workers with direct Covid-19 patient-care responsibilities must have had an adjusted gross income of less than $175,000 between December 2019 and January 2022; workers without direct patient-care responsibilities must have had an adjusted gross income of less than $85,000 annually for the same period. Applications for the payment are now closed.

14. New Jersey: $500 Rebate Checks

In fall 2021, the New Jersey state legislature approved a budget measure to send one-time rebate checks of up to $500 to nearly a million families.

New Jersey also sent payments to those who file taxes using a taxpayer identification number instead of a Social Security number. The Excluded New Jerseyans Fund applied to nonresident and resident aliens, their spouses and dependents.

The fund has stopped accepting new applications.

15. New Mexico: $500 Rebates

In early March, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a law to send multiple payments to state taxpayers.

Low-income New Mexico residents could apply for relief payments of at least $400 starting on September 26. The application deadline was October 7, 2022.

The low-income relief payments are part of a $20 million line item in the state budget for economic relief efforts. Application approvals are limited to the budget allotment and the lowest-income families will be paid first.

Another payment, in the form of a refundable income tax rebate, was issued to all taxpayers. Single filers received $500, and joint filers received $1,000. This rebate was split into two equal payments, delivered in June and August 2022. The funds were sent automatically to taxpayers who filed a 2021 state return.

If you don’t typically file a state income tax return but do so for 2021 by May 31, 2023, you’ll receive your rebate by direct deposit or check. If you owe tax from your 2021 return, it will be deducted from your rebate amount.

Read more: New Mexico Families Receive Rebates Of Up To $1,500 In 2022

16. Oregon: Direct Payments of $600

In March 2022, the Oregon legislature voted to approve one-time $600 payments to some residents. Taxpayers who received the earned income tax credit on their 2020 state tax return, and who lived in Oregon for the last six months of 2020, were eligible to receive one payment per household.

The state used federal pandemic aid to provide these direct payments to low-income residents, and more than 236,000 households received a payment. All payments were distributed by direct deposit or mailed check by July 31, 2022.

17. Rhode Island: $250 Rebate per Child

Rhode Island is sending a one-time payment of $250 per child, thanks to a state budget surplus.

Households can receive a payment for up to three dependent children, for a maximum of $750. Those children must have been listed as your dependents on your 2021 federal and state income tax returns.

Taxpayers must earn $100,000 or less ($200,000 or less for a two-income household) to be eligible for the payment.

Child Tax Rebate check distribution began in October. Taxpayers who filed their 2021 state tax returns on extension by October 2022 will receive their rebates starting in December. You can check your rebate status on Rhode Island’s Division of Taxation website.

18. South Carolina: Rebate Checks of up to $800

A budget plan approved in June earmarked $1 billion for a tax rebate that will provide a one-time payment to South Carolina residents.

The maximum rebate is $800 ,and the South Carolina Department of Revenue offers instructions for calculating your rebate amount. Rebates will be distributed prior to December 31.

South Carolina residents who choose to file their tax returns on or before the February 15 disaster relief extension will have their rebates issued in March 2023.

If you received your 2021 refund by direct deposit, you’ll also receive your rebate to that account.

You can estimate your rebate by following the instructions on the state Department of Revenue rebate news website.

19. Virginia: $250 Rebates

The Virginia General Assembly approved a one-time tax rebate in June. Taxpayers who are eligible and filed their income taxes by October 17 should receive their debate by the end of the year.

Those who file during the disaster extension period (February 15 instead of the original extension deadline of October 18) won’t receive their rebate until March 2023.

Taxpayers who received a refund via direct deposit will receive a rebate of $250 per taxpayer ($500 for a couple filing jointly) deposited to that same bank account; other eligible taxpayers will get a check in the mail.

Pending State Gas Rebate and Stimulus Programs

While not yet approved by their state lawmakers, four states have introduced legislation for gas rebates, direct stimulus check payments, grocery tax cuts and income tax rebates for their residents.

Kentucky

The Kentucky Senate approved a $1 billion rebate for taxpayers thanks to the state’s budget surplus, but the bill has languished since it reached the House of Representatives. Eligible Kentuckians would receive a one-time payment of up to $500 and up to $1,000 per household.

The state legislature has adjourned for the year, so it’s not likely residents will see relief in the near future.

Montana

A group of Republican lawmakers in Montana has called for a special session of the legislature to authorize a rebate to residents, instead of waiting for the scheduled January 2023 session.

They wanted to spend part of the state’s estimated $1 billion-plus surplus on rebates for taxpayers, including a rebate of up to $1,000 for homeowners and up to $1,250 to residents who paid state income tax.

The Montana legislature voted against holding a special session to consider the proposal, leaving the future of the rebates unclear.

North Carolina

North Carolina has a $6.5 billion budget surplus, which some Democratic lawmakers want to use to deliver tax rebates.

A bill in the general assembly would grant $200 checks to residents (namely, licensed drivers over 18), but has been met by opposition by state Senate Republicans who would rather see long-term tax reduction rather than a one-time rebate.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has pending legislation that would provide direct assistance to nearly help nearly 250,000 households pay for expenses like childcare and household expenses. Under outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf’s PA Opportunity Program, households with an income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for a one-time $2,000 payment.

The payments would be funded with the state’s surplus; however, state Republicans argue it could worsen inflation.

Meanwhile, some residents may be eligible for a payment under the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program. Checks are currently going out to eligible residents, which include people 65 and older; widows and widowers 50 and older; and people with disabilities 18 and older.

The deadline to apply is December 31. To qualify, your annual income must be $35,000 or less if you’re a homeowner or $15,000 for renters. However, not all income must be included on the application. For example, applicants are only required to claim half of their Social Security income when applying.

For the full list of application rules and income exemptions, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue website. The program sets the maximum rebate at $650, but supplemental rebates can raise the limit to $975. Residents who were approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive an additional rebate equal to 70% of their original rebate amount at some point in 2022.

