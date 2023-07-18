These 18 Stocks Touched New 52-Week High - Were They In Your Portfolio?

(RTTNews) - The following healthcare stocks featured on our site touched new 52-week high yesterday.
Ticker Published Date Published Price Maximum Price Since Publication *Last Closing Price Maximum Gain % Jul.3, 2023 $17.43 $34.28 $32.04 96% Dec.1, 2022 $404.85 $498.63 $484.43 23% Aug.3, 2022 $3.57 $7.61 $7.60 113% Jun.6, 2023 $7.04 $8.24 $8.12 17% Feb.10, 2023 $9.42 $21.70 $20.46 130% Mar.29, 2023 $19.30 $37.50 $36.65 94% Oct.19, 2022 $8.28 $60.26 $57.60 627% Jul.3, 2023 $4.90 $11.31 $9.72 130% Aug.10, 2022 $15.45 $33.58 $32.77 117% Aug.8, 2022 $5.54 $9.12 $8.81 64% Apr.18, 2023 $19.49 $33.74 $33.47 73% Apr.26, 2023 $10.34 $16.85 $15.20 62% Dec.13, 2022 $4.30 $7.52 $7.51 74% May 22, 2023 $4.67 $9.77 $9.09 109% Apr.25. 2023 $225 $247.75 $247.36 10% Oct.10, 2022 $9.66 $19.14 $18.72 98% Dec.23, 2022 $5.04 $12.33 $11.63 144% Oct.28, 2022 $113.72 $138.40 $137.45 21%
(*Last Closing Price refers to the closing price of the stock on Jul.17, 2023)
