These 18 Stocks Touched New 52-Week High - Were They In Your Portfolio?

(RTTNews) - The following healthcare stocks featured on our site touched new 52-week high yesterday. Ticker Published Date Published Price Maximum Price Since Publication *Last Closing Price Maximum Gain % BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) Jul.3, 2023 $17.43 $34.28 $32.04 96% argenx SE (ARGX) Dec.1, 2022 $404.85 $498.63 $484.43 23% MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) Aug.3, 2022 $3.57 $7.61 $7.60 113% MorphoSys AG (MOR) Jun.6, 2023 $7.04 $8.24 $8.12 17% AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) Feb.10, 2023 $9.42 $21.70 $20.46 130% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Mar.29, 2023 $19.30 $37.50 $36.65 94% MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Oct.19, 2022 $8.28 $60.26 $57.60 627% Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS) Jul.3, 2023 $4.90 $11.31 $9.72 130% RxSight Inc. (RXST) Aug.10, 2022 $15.45 $33.58 $32.77 117% Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) Aug.8, 2022 $5.54 $9.12 $8.81 64% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Apr.18, 2023 $19.49 $33.74 $33.47 73% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Apr.26, 2023 $10.34 $16.85 $15.20 62% biote Corp. (BTMD) Dec.13, 2022 $4.30 $7.52 $7.51 74% Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) May 22, 2023 $4.67 $9.77 $9.09 109% Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) Apr.25. 2023 $225 $247.75 $247.36 10% Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Oct.10, 2022 $9.66 $19.14 $18.72 98% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Dec.23, 2022 $5.04 $12.33 $11.63 144% DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Oct.28, 2022 $113.72 $138.40 $137.45 21%

(*Last Closing Price refers to the closing price of the stock on Jul.17, 2023)

