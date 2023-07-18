News & Insights

These 18 Stocks Touched New 52-Week High - Were They In Your Portfolio?

July 18, 2023 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following healthcare stocks featured on our site touched new 52-week high yesterday.

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

*Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO)

Jul.3, 2023

$17.43

$34.28

$32.04

96%

argenx SE (ARGX)

Dec.1, 2022

$404.85

$498.63

$484.43

23%

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG)

Aug.3, 2022

$3.57

$7.61

$7.60

113%

MorphoSys AG (MOR)

Jun.6, 2023

$7.04

$8.24

$8.12

17%

AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL)

Feb.10, 2023

$9.42

$21.70

$20.46

130%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)

Mar.29, 2023

$19.30

$37.50

$36.65

94%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)

Oct.19, 2022

$8.28

$60.26

$57.60

627%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS)

Jul.3, 2023

$4.90

$11.31

$9.72

130%

RxSight Inc. (RXST)

Aug.10, 2022

$15.45

$33.58

$32.77

117%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC)

Aug.8, 2022

$5.54

$9.12

$8.81

64%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Apr.18, 2023

$19.49

$33.74

$33.47

73%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) 

Apr.26, 2023

$10.34

$16.85

$15.20

62%

biote Corp. (BTMD)

Dec.13, 2022

$4.30

$7.52

$7.51

74%

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM)

May 22, 2023

$4.67

$9.77

$9.09

109%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)

Apr.25. 2023

$225

$247.75

$247.36

10%

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Oct.10, 2022

$9.66

$19.14

$18.72

98%

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Dec.23, 2022

$5.04

$12.33

$11.63

144%

DexCom Inc. (DXCM)

Oct.28, 2022

$113.72

$138.40

$137.45

21%

(*Last Closing Price refers to the closing price of the stock on Jul.17, 2023)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

