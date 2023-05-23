These 14 Biotech Stocks Hit New Highs, Did You Get In Early?

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks featured on our site hit new highs yesterday.
* Last Closing Price refers to the stock's closing price on May 22, 2023.
|
Ticker
|
Published Date
|
Published Price
|
Maximum Price Since Publication
|
*Last Closing Price
|
Maximum Gain %
|
Mar.22, 2023
|
$0.70
|
$1.63
|
$1.41
|
132%
|
May 4, 2023
|
$10.63
|
$16.45
|
$16.21
|
54%
|
Nov.9, 2022
|
$77.84
|
$120
|
$117.53
|
54%
|
Oct.5, 2022
|
$7.84
|
$24.18
|
$23.75
|
208%
|
Mar.3, 2023
|
$7.97
|
$10.65
|
$10.51
|
33%
|
Jan.11, 2023
|
$8.10
|
$14.34
|
$13.85
|
77%
|
Aug.10, 2022
|
$15.45
|
$26.77
|
$26.08
|
73%
|
Aug.9, 2022
|
$43.58
|
$58.30
|
$57.10
|
33%
|
Apr.18, 2023
|
$19.49
|
$24.85
|
$24.80
|
27%
|
Feb.16, 2023
|
$3.14
|
$3.80
|
$3.78
|
21%
|
Nov.7, 2022
|
$37.80
|
$84.99
|
$83.61
|
124%
|
Mar.27, 2023
|
$5.75
|
$7.20
|
$7.05
|
25%
|
Dec.29, 2022
|
$36.01
|
$59.84
|
$59.10
|
66%
|
Dec.1, 2022
|
$404.85
|
$423.99
|
$419.70
|
4%
