News & Insights

Markets
AKBA

These 14 Biotech Stocks Hit New Highs, Did You Get In Early?

May 23, 2023 — 05:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks featured on our site hit new highs yesterday.

* Last Closing Price refers to the stock's closing price on May 22, 2023.

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

*Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Mar.22, 2023

$0.70

$1.63

$1.41

132%

VectivBio Holding AG (VECT)

May 4, 2023

$10.63

$16.45

$16.21

54%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS)

Nov.9, 2022

$77.84

$120

$117.53

54%

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) 

Oct.5, 2022

$7.84

$24.18

$23.75

208%

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) 

Mar.3, 2023

$7.97

$10.65

$10.51

33%

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)

Jan.11, 2023

$8.10

$14.34

$13.85

77%

RxSight Inc. (RXST) 

Aug.10, 2022

$15.45

$26.77

$26.08

73%

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) 

Aug.9, 2022

$43.58

$58.30

$57.10

33%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Apr.18, 2023

$19.49

$24.85

$24.80

27%

Accuray Inc. (ARAY)

Feb.16, 2023

$3.14

$3.80

$3.78

21%

Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS)

Nov.7, 2022

$37.80

$84.99

$83.61

124%

Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH)

Mar.27, 2023

$5.75

$7.20

$7.05

25%

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)

Dec.29, 2022

$36.01

$59.84

$59.10

66%

argenx SE (ARGX)

Dec.1, 2022

$404.85

$423.99

$419.70

4%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AKBA
KRYS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.