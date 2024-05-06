News & Insights

These 12 Compact Cars Have the Best Gas Mileage — and Can Save You $900 a Year

May 06, 2024 — 06:36 pm EDT

Written by David Nadelle for GOBankingRates ->

As gas prices start to ramp up for the summer due to consumer demand and refinery maintenance, considering a smaller car might be the best option if you’re looking for a new, affordable vehicle.

While today’s SUVs and pickups are quickly becoming comparable to compacts in terms of gas mileage, compacts (hatchbacks or sedans that fall between midsize and subcompact models) are still generally cheaper and are more fuel efficient than midsize and larger vehicles and are often more economical to maintain.

Low angle view of happy woman holding fuel pump while refueling car with benzine stock photo

How Much Can You Save Buying a Compact Car?

If you already own a car, be sure to practice the smart gas mileage tips that the American Safety Council’s First Time Driver blog suggests: driving more efficiently (avoiding speeding, idling and rapid acceleration and braking), using cruise control, removing unnecessary weight from your car, keeping up with maintenance and planning your trips.

However, if you’re looking to buy, and a compact car meets your and your family’s needs, you have an opportunity to save a significant amount of money.

Here are 12 compact hatchbacks and sedans that are easy on the wallet, both in fuel economy and sticker price. From lowest to highest miles per gallon, with starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP).

2024 Forte.

12. Kia Forte

  • Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy MPG: 26-34.
  • Starting MSRP: $19,990.

2023 Nissan Sentra 4

11. Nissan Sentra

  • Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy: 33-34.
  • Starting MSRP: $21,180.
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

10. Volkswagen Jetta

  • Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy: 33-34.
  • Starting MSRP: $21,435.
2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

9. Toyota Corolla (Hatchback)

  • Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy: 33-35.
  • Starting MSRP: $23,505.

2020 Nissan Versa 01

8. Nissan Versa

  • Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy: 30-35.
  • Starting MSRP: $16,680.
2023 Honda Civic SI

7. Honda Civic

  • Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy: 24-36.
  • Starting MSRP: $23,950.
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

6. Mitsubishi Mirage

  • Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy: 37-39.
  • Starting MSRP: $16,695.

2020 Hyundai Sonata

5. Hyundai Sonata

  • Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy: 27-47.
  • Starting MSRP: $27,500.
2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan

4. Toyota Corolla (Sedan)

  • Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy: 24-50.
  • Starting MSRP: $22,050.
2020 Toyota Prius Prime

3. Toyota Prius Prime

  • Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy: 48-52.
  • Starting MSRP: $32,975.

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2. Hyundai Elantra

  • Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy: 23-54.
  • Starting MSRP: $21,625.
2024 Toyota Prius

1. Toyota Prius

  • Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy: 49-57.
  • Starting MSRP: $27,950.

Disclaimer: Photos are representational and don’t necessarily depict the current-year models of vehicle mentioned.

