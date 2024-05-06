These 12 Compact Cars Have the Best Gas Mileage — and Can Save You $900 a Year

As gas prices start to ramp up for the summer due to consumer demand and refinery maintenance, considering a smaller car might be the best option if you’re looking for a new, affordable vehicle.

While today’s SUVs and pickups are quickly becoming comparable to compacts in terms of gas mileage, compacts (hatchbacks or sedans that fall between midsize and subcompact models) are still generally cheaper and are more fuel efficient than midsize and larger vehicles and are often more economical to maintain.

How Much Can You Save Buying a Compact Car?

If you already own a car, be sure to practice the smart gas mileage tips that the American Safety Council’s First Time Driver blog suggests: driving more efficiently (avoiding speeding, idling and rapid acceleration and braking), using cruise control, removing unnecessary weight from your car, keeping up with maintenance and planning your trips.

However, if you’re looking to buy, and a compact car meets your and your family’s needs, you have an opportunity to save a significant amount of money.

Here are 12 compact hatchbacks and sedans that are easy on the wallet, both in fuel economy and sticker price. From lowest to highest miles per gallon, with starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP).

12. Kia Forte

Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy MPG: 26-34.

26-34. Starting MSRP: $19,990.

11. Nissan Sentra

Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy: 33-34.

33-34. Starting MSRP: $21,180.

10. Volkswagen Jetta

Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy: 33-34.

33-34. Starting MSRP: $21,435.

9. Toyota Corolla (Hatchback)

Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy: 33-35.

33-35. Starting MSRP: $23,505.

8. Nissan Versa

Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy: 30-35.

30-35. Starting MSRP: $16,680.

7. Honda Civic

Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy: 24-36.

24-36. Starting MSRP: $23,950.

6. Mitsubishi Mirage

Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy: 37-39.

37-39. Starting MSRP: $16,695.

5. Hyundai Sonata

Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy: 27-47.

27-47. Starting MSRP: $27,500.

4. Toyota Corolla (Sedan)

Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy: 24-50.

24-50. Starting MSRP: $22,050.

3. Toyota Prius Prime

Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy: 48-52.

48-52. Starting MSRP: $32,975.

2. Hyundai Elantra

Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy: 23-54.

23-54. Starting MSRP: $21,625.

1. Toyota Prius

Combined City/Hwy Fuel Economy: 49-57.

49-57. Starting MSRP: $27,950.

Disclaimer: Photos are representational and don’t necessarily depict the current-year models of vehicle mentioned.

