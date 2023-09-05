These 11 Gurus All Bought Activision Blizzard

When hedge fund manager "titans" think alike, investors are wise to pay attention. At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed 6,878 13F filings for the 06/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) was held by 11 of the particular managers we have flagged as "titans" most widely followed by investors. It is not every day we see this many notable hedge fund managers thinking alike, so we wanted to take a closer look.

Before we continue, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in ATVI positions for each of the titans that reported holding some amount of ATVI at 06/30/2023:

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the identified titans above having increased existing ATVI positions from 03/31/2023 to 06/30/2023, with 5 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular hedge funds of interest, we tallied up the ATVI share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held ATVI at the 06/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 6,878 we looked at). We then compared that number to the sum total of ATVI shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for ATVI. We found that between these two periods, hedge funds reduced their holdings by 3,415,317 shares in the aggregate, from 633,201,370 down to 629,786,053 for a share count decline of approximately -0.54%. The overall top three hedge funds holding ATVI on 06/30/2023 were:

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI).

