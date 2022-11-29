These 10 Websites Have Huge Holiday Deals Right Now

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, but that doesn't mean you can't still score a huge deal as you do your holiday shopping. If you know where to shop, you can keep more money in your bank account while checking items off your gift list. Here's the websites that have excellent deals right now so you can continue to honor your personal finance goals.

1. Allbirds

A comfortable pair of shoes is a gift that anyone on your list will appreciate. Allbirds sells comfortable, sustainable shoes that look stylish. You can save up to 50% off select products.

2. American Eagle

If you're shopping for someone who wants new clothes or accessories for the upcoming holiday season, you may want to check out American Eagle. The retailer is offering huge discounts on many of its products. Here are some deals you can shop through Nov. 30:

40% off all sweaters and sweatshirts

40% off all women's jeans

50% off all Aerie pajamas

50% off all Aerie bralettes

3. Best Buy

If you've been planning to buy new electronics for the holiday, Best Buy could help you stay on budget. The company is promoting its 20 Days of Deals savings event, and daily deals will be available through Dec. 18. The deal of the day for Nov. 29 features a 50" LG Class NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $180 off the retail price.

4. Dyson

Gifting a vacuum cleaner may not go well. But you can always buy yourself a new vacuum cleaner. If you're going to splurge, why not get a good one? Dyson is offering discounts of up to $200 on select products -- including some of its cordless stick vacuums and upright vacuums. This deal is available through Dec. 3.

5. Hydro Flask

We could probably all drink a little more water, so a water bottle is a welcome gift. Hydro Flask has a holiday sale with discounts of 25% sitewide. The brand sells water bottles, tumblers, coffee mugs, coolers, and more -- so you can find something special for anyone on your list.

6. Kate Spade

Perhaps you want to buy a new handbag, shoes, or jewelry for your favorite person. Kate Spade has a limited-time 60% off sale on all products. You'll need to enter the code "GIVETUES" at checkout to get this deal. You'll need to act fast -- this sale runs through Nov. 29.

7. Madewell

Madewell is another popular retailer promising holiday discounts. You can score a 60% discount on select items and 50% on everything else sitewide by using the code "CLICK" at checkout. These budget-friendly deals are only available through Nov. 29.

8. NARS Cosmetics

If you've been meaning to buy some makeup and beauty supplies, NARS Cosmetics has some great deals that could help you get the gifts you need for less money. By entering the code "CYBER" at checkout, you can score the following savings:

20% off sitewide

25% off $100+

30% off $150+

9. Target

Is someone on your list looking for some new kitchen essentials? Target is offering up to 40% off kitchen and dining items. The retailer also has a holiday price match guarantee, so if you see a lower price at Target before Dec. 24, they will offer a price match, so you get a better deal. Here are some kitchen and dining discounts that you can shop at Target right now:

30% off the Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$100 off the KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

$35 off the PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer 4qt - Black

10. The Sill

Have a green thumb on your shopping list? The Sill is a good place to shop if you want an excellent gift at an affordable price. Through Nov. 29, shoppers can score up to 45% off select plants and plant care products. Free shipping is available on orders of $35+.

Shop while staying true to your financial goals

You're still in luck if you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals. Now is the perfect time to get your holiday shopping done. Thanks to the above deals, you can take advantage of fantastic sales and get some great gifts for your loved ones without having to leave your house.

